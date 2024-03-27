VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Posts Earnings Results

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 7,185.73% and a negative net margin of 4,557.29%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

VNRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 192,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,538. The company has a market cap of $57.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of VolitionRx worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Wednesday.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

