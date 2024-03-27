Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. 257,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,004,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $519.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 104,144 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

