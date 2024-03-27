Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 43.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Wanchain has a market cap of $80.78 million and $23.96 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00077902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00026788 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,800,617 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

