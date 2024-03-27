Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Down 81.3% in March

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,700 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 29th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,516,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 79,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HIX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 268,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,305. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.