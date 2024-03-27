Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Down 81.3% in March

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,700 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 29th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,516,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 79,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HIX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 268,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,305. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

