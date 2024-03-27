Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Western Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $41.33 million for the quarter.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

