Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Hans Jorg Hunziker Sells 466 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $23,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hans Jorg Hunziker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 183 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $9,051.18.

On Friday, March 22nd, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 332 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $16,450.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $38,913.48.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 1.2 %

WLFC traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. 5,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $318.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WLFC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

