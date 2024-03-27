WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.32. 10,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 150,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $433.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 326,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 279,128 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 82.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 141,555 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 220,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,732,000.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.