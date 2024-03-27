Witan (LON:WTAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $249.50

Witan (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 249.50 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 249 ($3.15), with a volume of 772100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.15).

Witan Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,037.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.07.

Get Witan alerts:

Witan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Witan’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Witan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Witan

Witan Company Profile

In other news, insider Shauna Bevan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100 ($29,192.47). Insiders own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.