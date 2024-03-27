Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.33 and last traded at $161.33. 212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.63.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average is $137.52.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.