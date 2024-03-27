WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 277,459 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 127,050 shares.The stock last traded at $46.81 and had previously closed at $46.88.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,974,000 after buying an additional 332,914 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in WPP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,114,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in WPP by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,365,000 after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WPP by 3.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in WPP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

