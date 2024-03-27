WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WuXi AppTec Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:WUXAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,344. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $13.02.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.