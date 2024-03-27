Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the February 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

YARIY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. 95,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.94. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.