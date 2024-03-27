Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 273.3% in March

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the February 29th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Yellow Cake Price Performance
YLLXF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,742. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.10.
About Yellow Cake
