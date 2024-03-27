YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Short Interest Update

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

YIT Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YITYY traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.02. 1,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.00. YIT Oyj has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.15.

About YIT Oyj

YIT Oyj provides construction services in Finland, Central Eastern European, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Baltic countries, and internationally. It operates through The Housing, The Business Premises, The Infrastructure, and Other segments. The company develops and constructs apartments, residential areas, living services, and leisure-time residences; and develops and carries business premises and hybrid projects.

