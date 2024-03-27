YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Short Interest Update

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
YIT Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YITYY traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.02. 1,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.00. YIT Oyj has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.15.
About YIT Oyj
