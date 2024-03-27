Zcash Reaches Market Cap of $499.94 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $499.94 million and approximately $69.22 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $30.62 or 0.00044197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00069856 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

