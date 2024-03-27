ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the February 29th total of 1,189,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.8 days.

Shares of ZTCOF stock remained flat at $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

