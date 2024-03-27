ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the February 29th total of 1,189,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.8 days.
ZTE Price Performance
Shares of ZTCOF stock remained flat at $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
ZTE Company Profile
