1,893 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.82. 2,718,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,295. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $208.19.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

