19,830 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $346,000.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.76. 205,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

