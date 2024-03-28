4,481 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 40.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,498,000 after acquiring an additional 353,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,715 shares of company stock worth $8,909,342 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.63. 1,627,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.77 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.64.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

