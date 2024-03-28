AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 304.60 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 302.80 ($3.83). 628,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 639,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.40 ($3.80).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.68) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,778.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 292.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £18,850 ($23,821.56). In other AJ Bell news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.89), for a total transaction of £83,982.36 ($106,132.14). Also, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £18,850 ($23,821.56). Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,767 shares of company stock worth $15,842,236. 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

