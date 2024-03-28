Analysts’ Upgrades for March 28th (AFL, APTO, AWI, BLUE, CLRB, CNXN, DRRX, FC, FLO, GFI)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 28th:
Aflac (NYSE:AFL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.