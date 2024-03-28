Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Update

Anew Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the February 29th total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,887,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anew Medical Stock Performance

Shares of LEAS stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,245,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,221. Anew Medical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Anew Medical Company Profile

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. focuses on developing biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

