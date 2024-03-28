Ankr Price Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Ankr has a market cap of $548.32 million and approximately $72.38 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00006941 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00026670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00015638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00013909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,724.92 or 0.99982229 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00143353 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05462666 USD and is down -8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 285 active market(s) with $189,807,507.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

