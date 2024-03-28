Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.23. 5,749,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,571,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

