Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.35). 73,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 380,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.30).

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £620.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Bakkavor Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.91. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

Featured Stories

