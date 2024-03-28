Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $272.31 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $272.31 million and $2.44 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,569.67 or 0.05049429 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00077011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00025423 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00018067 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004562 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.