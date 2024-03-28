BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the February 29th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:MYI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. 399,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,937. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

