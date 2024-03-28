CannabisCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $436,843.15 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $436,843.15 and approximately $5.94 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,694.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.75 or 0.00818661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.34 or 0.00133451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00045925 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00058746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00192442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00134658 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000675 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

