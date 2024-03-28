Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Up 23.2%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 23.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.44. 123,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 145,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$158.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.