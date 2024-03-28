CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Shares Up 1.2%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €104.20 ($113.26) and last traded at €104.20 ($113.26). 6,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €103.00 ($111.96).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $737.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall art, photo calendars, greeting cards, and other photo gifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.