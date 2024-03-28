Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 2.6% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Water Works worth $28,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,127,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its position in American Water Works by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in American Water Works by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,038,000 after buying an additional 118,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average of $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.