Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $569,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 100.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 377.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $27,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $677,256.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079,809 shares of company stock valued at $101,239,047 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,791. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of -175.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

