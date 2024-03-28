Compound Reaches Market Cap of $638.23 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Compound token can now be bought for $78.83 or 0.00111505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $638.23 million and $38.42 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00039498 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017160 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002815 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,096,432 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,095,517.18896574 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 78.30895395 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 480 active market(s) with $57,553,567.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

