Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €66.66 ($72.46) and last traded at €66.66 ($72.46). Approximately 12,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €66.14 ($71.89).
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.85.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
