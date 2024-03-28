DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,531 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.97. 13,416,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,295,779. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

