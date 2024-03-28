DeDora Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $464.32. 1,784,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,546. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.61. The company has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a one year low of $348.38 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.