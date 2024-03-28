Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €18.51 ($20.12) and last traded at €18.41 ($20.01). Approximately 61,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.12 ($19.70).
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.15.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.
Further Reading
