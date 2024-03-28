Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Shares Down 0.4%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €50.60 ($55.00) and last traded at €50.90 ($55.33). Approximately 10,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.10 ($55.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.45. The stock has a market cap of $437.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.77.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

