Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Down 4%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 956,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 659,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.85 ($0.11).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £31.46 million, a P/E ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.58.

(Get Free Report)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.