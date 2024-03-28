EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Trading Up 0.1%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.14 and last traded at $61.09. 234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

EQB Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

