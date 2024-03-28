EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stake Increased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at $41,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.08. 9,857,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.54.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

