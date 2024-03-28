ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

