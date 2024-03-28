Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Increased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,458,000 after acquiring an additional 91,883 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 8.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,666,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 133,945 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EXAS traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $69.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,902. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $127,775.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,699.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $127,775.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,699.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,879 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.