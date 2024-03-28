Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.04 and last traded at $106.04. 35 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.04.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

