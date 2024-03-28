Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Flex accounts for about 2.5% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Flex worth $27,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.61. 1,931,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,141. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

