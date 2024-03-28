Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 189,759 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,755,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,097,380.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $10,822,945.32.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $6,612,801.15.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWONA traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. Formula One Group has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $69.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile



Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

