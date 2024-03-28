Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Stock Price Down 1%

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a market cap of $64.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

