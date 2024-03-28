Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Acquires 189,759 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,755,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,097,380.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.82. 170,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,398. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.