Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $50.01. 437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 65,254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

