iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,082 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,385. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.22 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

